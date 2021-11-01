$88.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post sales of $88.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the highest is $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $352.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $355.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $411.52 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $441.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HLNE stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

