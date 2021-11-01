$899.02 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $899.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $918.31 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in OneMain by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 79.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.81. 2,016,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,575. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67. OneMain has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

