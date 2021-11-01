89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

ETNB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,755. The company has a market capitalization of $363.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

