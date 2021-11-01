8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGHT opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

