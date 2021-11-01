91,518 Shares in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,492,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $5,692,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMC opened at $9.81 on Monday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

