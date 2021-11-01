9,809 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.