a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s (NYSE:AKA) Quiet Period Will End on November 1st

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 1st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

AKA opened at $10.17 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

