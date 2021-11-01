AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-$12.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.57. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.630-$12.670 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,024. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

