AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-$12.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.57. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.630-$12.670 EPS.
Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,024. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.
ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.62.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
