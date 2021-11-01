AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.63-$12.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.57. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.630-$12.670 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.62.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 307,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

