Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.02. 99,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 122,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.