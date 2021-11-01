Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.02. 99,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
