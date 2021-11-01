Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD opened at $332.04 on Friday. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

