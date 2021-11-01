Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $107.46. 11,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.