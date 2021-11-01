Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. 1,912,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,970,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.