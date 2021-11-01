Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,671. The company has a market capitalization of $308.97 billion, a PE ratio of 277.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

