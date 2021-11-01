Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.64. 749,750 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59.

