Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

