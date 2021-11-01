Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.23. 89,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

