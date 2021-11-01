Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

SPLV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. 127,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.