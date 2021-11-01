Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

