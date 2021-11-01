adbank 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $277,150.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $2.33 million and $277,150.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

