Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Adbri stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

