Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Cut to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

