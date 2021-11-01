Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $8.60 on Monday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $273.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.