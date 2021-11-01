adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDYY stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,219. adidas has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.04.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

