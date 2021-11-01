Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded down $10.16 on Monday, hitting $640.20. 2,139,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,194. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

