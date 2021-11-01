Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAV. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

TSE AAV opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.63. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

