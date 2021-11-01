Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells $517,920.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $517,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

