Aeon Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $15,106.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.29 or 0.00442610 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

