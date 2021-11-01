AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Lowered by Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,612 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for approximately 4.6% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of AerCap worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,276 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $86,499,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE AER traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,059. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $65.71.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

