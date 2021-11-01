Aergo 1-Day Volume Tops $12.83 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $81.24 million and $12.83 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00221678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00096064 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

