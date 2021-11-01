Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

