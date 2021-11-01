AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 126,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $8,141,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $8,055,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.