Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.17.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $17.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.84. 341,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,443. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $189.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.17.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

