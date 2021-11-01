Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
