Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.