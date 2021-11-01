AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGNC. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

