Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cormark to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.20.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.85 on Monday, reaching C$66.54. 198,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,715. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$62.28 and a 12 month high of C$109.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

