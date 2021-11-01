Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

