Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

AKRO stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $749.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,300. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 685,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

