Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.