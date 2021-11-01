Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.40.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.18 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 124.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

