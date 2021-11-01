Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.