Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFE. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,959,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.