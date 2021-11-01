Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.44.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $206.97 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.