Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.06 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

