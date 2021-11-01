Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $3.30 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.07 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

