Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

