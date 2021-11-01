Aleph.im Reaches Market Cap of $62.98 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $62.98 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

