Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a one year low of $237.48 and a one year high of $308.39.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
