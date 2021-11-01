Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a one year low of $237.48 and a one year high of $308.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.