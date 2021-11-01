Alight Capital Management LP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. 422,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,742,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

