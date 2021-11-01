Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,890. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

